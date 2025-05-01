Which composition of transformations will create a pair of similar, but not congruent, triangles?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Given a triangle with vertices , , and , and point inside the triangle, which of the following must be true for point to be the orthocenter of the triangle?
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best describes this triangle?
Given two right triangles where one leg measures , the hypotenuse measures , and the other leg measures , for the triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg (HL) theorem, what must be the value of ?
Given triangle ABC with , , and side , use the Law of Sines to find the length of side .
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which of the following correctly expresses the Law of Sines?
Given a triangle where = , = , and angle = , use the Law of Sines to determine the type of triangle that can be formed.
