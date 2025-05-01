In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, which pair of angles are ?
A
The two angles
B
The angle and one of the angles
C
All three angles together form a
D
No pair of angles in a right triangle are
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a linear pair of angles are two adjacent angles whose non-common sides form a straight line, meaning they add up to 180 degrees and share a common vertex and side.
In a right triangle, the three angles are inside the triangle and sum up to 180 degrees, but none of the angles are adjacent in a way that their non-common sides form a straight line outside the triangle.
The two acute angles in a right triangle are not adjacent to each other; they are separated by the right angle, so they cannot form a linear pair.
The right angle and any one of the acute angles are also not adjacent in a way that their sides form a straight line; they meet inside the triangle and sum to 90 degrees, not 180 degrees.
Therefore, no two angles in a right triangle form a linear pair because linear pairs require the angles to be adjacent and supplementary (sum to 180 degrees), which does not happen inside the triangle.
