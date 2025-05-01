Given two parallel lines cut by a transversal, if the alternate interior angles are degrees and degrees, what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, one of the acute angles measures . What is the measure of the other acute angle?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that in a right triangle, one angle is always 90°.
The sum of the angles in any triangle is 180°, so the two acute angles must add up to 90° because 180° - 90° = 90°.
Given one acute angle measures 80°, set up the equation for the other acute angle as: \(\text{other angle} = 90^\circ - 80^\circ\).
Subtract to find the measure of the other acute angle without calculating the final value explicitly.
Conclude that the other acute angle is the difference found in the previous step, which must be one of the provided answer choices.
