A regular polygon with sides is inscribed in a circle. What is the measure of each interior angle of the polygon?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given that = and in a right triangle, what is the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that in a right triangle, the two non-right angles are complementary, meaning their measures add up to 90 degrees. So, if \(m\ a\) and \(m\ b\) are the measures of the two acute angles, then \(m\ a + m\ b = 90^\circ\).
Given that \(\cos b = \sin a\), recall the co-function identity in trigonometry: \(\sin \theta = \cos (90^\circ - \theta)\). This means \(\sin a = \cos (90^\circ - a)\).
Since \(\cos b = \sin a\), by the identity above, it follows that \(b = 90^\circ - a\).
You are given \(m\ a = 32^\circ\). Substitute this value into the equation \(b = 90^\circ - a\) to find \(m\ b\).
Calculate \(m\ b = 90^\circ - 32^\circ\) to find the measure of angle \(b\).
