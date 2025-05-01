If an angle in standard position has a terminal side that passes through the point on the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle in degrees, rounded to the nearest whole degree?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the coordinates of the point through which the terminal side of the angle passes. Here, the point is \(B(-3, 4)\).
Recall that the angle in standard position is measured from the positive x-axis to the terminal side. To find this angle, we first calculate the reference angle using the tangent function, since tangent relates the y-coordinate and x-coordinate of the point: \(\tan(\theta) = \frac{y}{x}\).
Calculate the reference angle \(\theta_r\) by taking the arctangent of the absolute values of the coordinates: \(\theta_r = \arctan\left(\frac{|4|}{|{-3}|}\right)\).
Determine the quadrant where the point \((-3, 4)\) lies. Since x is negative and y is positive, the point is in the second quadrant. Angles in the second quadrant are calculated as \$180^\circ - \theta_r$.
Finally, compute the angle \(\theta = 180^\circ - \theta_r\) to find the measure of angle \(BCD\) in standard position, then round to the nearest degree.
