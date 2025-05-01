If an angle in standard position measures , which of the following angles is congruent to it?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent to each other?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and that share the same vertex and one common side but do not overlap
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of adjacent angles in standard position: two angles are adjacent if they share the same vertex, have one common side, and their interiors do not overlap.
Identify the vertex for all given angles, which is the origin in the coordinate plane for angles in standard position.
Check each pair to see if they share a common side (ray) starting from the vertex. For example, angles 30° and 60° have rays at 30° and 60°, so they do not share a side.
Verify if the difference between the two angles is exactly the measure of the angle between their rays. Adjacent angles will have rays that coincide on one side, meaning the difference between their measures corresponds to the other side.
Conclude that the pair 30° and 120° are adjacent because they share a common side (the ray at 30°) and their interiors do not overlap, fulfilling the criteria for adjacency.
