If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given an angle in standard position, what is the measure of the angle of elevation from point l to point j if the correct value is ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the angle of elevation is the angle formed between the horizontal line from the observer's eye (point l) and the line of sight to the object (point j) above the horizontal.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem gives an angle in standard position, which means the angle is measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis to the terminal side of the angle.
Step 3: Note that the given angle is 137° in standard position. Since angles of elevation are measured from the horizontal upward, we need to find the acute angle between the terminal side of the 137° angle and the horizontal axis.
Step 4: Calculate the angle of elevation by subtracting 137° from 180°, because 180° represents the straight line along the negative x-axis, and the angle of elevation is the smaller angle between the terminal side and the horizontal line.
Step 5: The result from step 4 gives the measure of the angle of elevation from point l to point j, which corresponds to one of the provided answer choices.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position measures , which of the following angles is congruent to it?
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the coordinate plane, what is the measure of angle to the nearest degree?
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent to each other?
Multiple Choice
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of angles are adjacent angles in standard position?
