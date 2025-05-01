In triangle , side is ft and side is ft. Which of the following could be the length of side if angle is opposite side and angle is the largest angle in the triangle?
Given that and , what is in triangle ?
In triangle , the measure of angle is , and side is equal to side . What is the measure of angle ?
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which expression represents the approximate length of side using the Law of Sines?
Triangle has vertices , , and . Under which transformation(s) will the length remain equal to after the transformation?
Which composition of transformations will create a pair of similar, but not congruent, triangles?
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best describes this triangle?
Given two right triangles where one leg measures , the hypotenuse measures , and the other leg measures , for the triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg (HL) theorem, what must be the value of ?
Law of Sines practice set
