Triangle has vertices , , and . Under which transformation(s) will the length remain equal to after the transformation?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given two right triangles where one leg measures , the hypotenuse measures , and the other leg measures , for the triangles to be congruent by the Hypotenuse-Leg (HL) theorem, what must be the value of ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the Hypotenuse-Leg (HL) theorem states that two right triangles are congruent if their hypotenuse and one corresponding leg are congruent.
Identify the given parts: the hypotenuse is 13, one leg is 5, and the other leg is unknown, labeled as \( x \).
Use the Pythagorean theorem for right triangles, which states that \( a^2 + b^2 = c^2 \), where \( c \) is the hypotenuse and \( a \), \( b \) are the legs.
Substitute the known values into the Pythagorean theorem: \( 5^2 + x^2 = 13^2 \).
Solve the equation for \( x \) by isolating \( x^2 \) and then taking the square root to find the length of the other leg.
Watch next
Master Intro to Law of Sines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
15
views
Multiple Choice
Which composition of transformations will create a pair of similar, but not congruent, triangles?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with side lengths in., in., and in., which classification best describes this triangle?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In circle
15
views
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with vertices , , and , and point inside the triangle, which of the following must be true for point to be the orthocenter of the triangle?
14
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle ABC with , , and side , use the Law of Sines to find the length of side .
12
views
Law of Sines practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations