Which of the following sets of angles can form a triangle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Sines
Multiple Choice
In triangle , the measure of angle is , and side is equal to side . What is the measure of angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: In triangle ABC, angle A measures 58\degree, and sides a and c are equal in length.
Recall that in a triangle, sides opposite equal angles are equal. Since sides a and c are equal, the angles opposite these sides must also be equal. Therefore, angle B equals angle C.
Use the triangle angle sum property, which states that the sum of the interior angles of a triangle is 180\degree. Write the equation: \(A + B + C = 180\degree\).
Substitute the known values and relationships into the equation: \$58\degree + B + C = 180\degree\(, and since \)B = C\(, rewrite as \)58\degree + C + C = 180\degree\( or \)58\degree + 2C = 180\degree$.
Solve for angle C by isolating it: \$2C = 180\degree - 58\degree\(, then \)C = \frac{180\degree - 58\degree}{2}$. This will give the measure of angle C.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
10
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , = cm, = and = . Find the length of side , to the nearest centimeter.
12
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , an angle bisector from vertex is perpendicular to side . If and , what is the length of ?
12
views
Multiple Choice
In triangle , side is ft and side is ft. Which of the following could be the length of side if angle is opposite side and angle is the largest angle in the triangle?
12
views
Multiple Choice
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles , , and respectively, which expression represents the approximate length of side using the Law of Sines?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Triangle has vertices , , and . Under which transformation(s) will the length remain equal to after the transformation?
15
views
