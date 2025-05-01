Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
Multiple Choice
In the context of functions, what does the degree of a polynomial function tell you?
A
It is the highest exponent of the variable with a nonzero coefficient in the polynomial.
B
It is the coefficient of the term with the highest exponent.
C
It is the value of the polynomial when .
D
It is the number of distinct real zeros the polynomial must have.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the degree of a polynomial function is a fundamental concept that describes the highest power of the variable present in the polynomial with a nonzero coefficient.
Identify the term in the polynomial with the largest exponent of the variable. For example, in a polynomial like \(f(x) = 4x^3 + 2x^2 - 5\), the term with the highest exponent is \$4x^3$.
Recognize that the degree is not about the coefficient (the number multiplying the variable), but specifically about the exponent on the variable in that term.
Note that the degree tells you important information about the polynomial's behavior, such as the maximum number of roots it can have and the general shape of its graph, but it does not directly tell you the value of the polynomial at \(x=0\) or the exact number of distinct real zeros.
Conclude that the degree of a polynomial function is the highest exponent of the variable with a nonzero coefficient in the polynomial.
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