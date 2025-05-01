Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
Multiple Choice
What is the domain of ?
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B
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D
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1
Recall that the domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined.
Consider the function \( f(x) = \cos(x) \). The cosine function is defined for all real numbers, meaning there are no restrictions on the values of \( x \).
Express this by stating the domain of \( f(x) = \cos(x) \) as all real numbers, which in interval notation is \( (-\infty, \infty) \).
Note that the interval \( [0, \pi] \) is a subset of the domain, but it does not represent the entire domain of the cosine function.
Therefore, the correct domain includes every real number, not just a limited interval or specific points.
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