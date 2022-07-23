Calculate each term separately: \(a^3 = y^3\), \(3a^2b = 3 \times y^2 \times 2\), \(3ab^2 = 3 \times y \times 2^2\), and \(b^3 = 2^3\).
Write the expanded form by substituting the calculated terms: \(y^3 + 3y^2 \times 2 + 3y \times 4 + 8\).
Simplify the coefficients in each term to get the final expanded expression in terms of \(y\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Expansion
Binomial expansion is the process of expanding expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)³. It uses the Binomial Theorem or Pascal's Triangle to find each term in the expanded form without direct multiplication.
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
Polynomial Multiplication
Polynomial multiplication involves multiplying each term in one polynomial by every term in another. For powers like (y + 2)³, this means multiplying (y + 2) by itself three times and combining like terms.