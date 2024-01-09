Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.20b
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(1 + tan θ)² - 2 tan θ
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Tangent Function
The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding the properties of the tangent function is essential for manipulating expressions involving it.
Algebraic Expansion
Algebraic expansion involves applying the distributive property to simplify expressions. In the context of the given expression (1 + tan θ)², this means expanding it to (1 + tan θ)(1 + tan θ), which results in 1 + 2tan θ + tan² θ. Mastery of expansion techniques is crucial for simplifying complex trigonometric expressions.
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplification of trigonometric expressions involves reducing them to a more manageable form, often eliminating fractions or quotients. This can include combining like terms, factoring, or using trigonometric identities. In the given problem, simplifying the result after performing the indicated operations is key to achieving a final expression without quotients.
