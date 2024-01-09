Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function The tangent function, denoted as tan(θ), is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle. It can also be expressed in terms of sine and cosine as tan(θ) = sin(θ)/cos(θ). Understanding the properties of the tangent function is essential for manipulating expressions involving it. Recommended video: 5:43 5:43 Introduction to Tangent Graph

Algebraic Expansion Algebraic expansion involves applying the distributive property to simplify expressions. In the context of the given expression (1 + tan θ)², this means expanding it to (1 + tan θ)(1 + tan θ), which results in 1 + 2tan θ + tan² θ. Mastery of expansion techniques is crucial for simplifying complex trigonometric expressions. Recommended video: 04:12 04:12 Algebraic Operations on Vectors