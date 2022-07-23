Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. 3 (3 - t) / ((t + 5) (t - 3))
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
4:12 minutes
Problem 33
Textbook Question
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. (15p³ / 9p²) • (12p / 10p³)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression clearly as a multiplication of two fractions: \(\frac{15p^{3}}{9p^{2}} \times \frac{12p}{10p^{3}}\).
Simplify each fraction separately by dividing the coefficients (numerical parts) and applying the laws of exponents to the variable parts. Recall that \(\frac{p^{a}}{p^{b}} = p^{a-b}\).
For the first fraction, simplify \(\frac{15}{9}\) by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, and simplify \(\frac{p^{3}}{p^{2}}\) by subtracting exponents.
For the second fraction, simplify \(\frac{12}{10}\) similarly, and simplify \(\frac{p}{p^{3}}\) by subtracting exponents.
After simplifying both fractions, multiply the simplified coefficients and multiply the powers of \(p\) by adding their exponents according to the multiplication rule \(p^{m} \times p^{n} = p^{m+n}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiplication and Division of Algebraic Fractions
When multiplying or dividing algebraic fractions, multiply or divide the numerators and denominators separately. For division, multiply by the reciprocal of the divisor. This process simplifies complex expressions involving variables and coefficients.
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Laws of Exponents
Exponents follow specific rules: when multiplying like bases, add the exponents; when dividing, subtract the exponents. For example, p³ × p = p^(3+1) = p⁴, and p³ ÷ p² = p^(3-2) = p¹. These laws help simplify expressions with powers.
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Simplification of Algebraic Expressions
Simplifying algebraic expressions involves canceling common factors in numerators and denominators and combining like terms. This reduces the expression to its simplest form, making it easier to interpret or use in further calculations.
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