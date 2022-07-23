Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8x² + 16x) / 4x²
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Rationalizing Denominators
4:23 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8m² + 6m - 9) / (16m² - 9)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by factoring both the numerator and the denominator of the rational expression separately. The expression is \( \frac{8m^{2} + 6m - 9}{16m^{2} - 9} \).
Factor the numerator \(8m^{2} + 6m - 9\). Look for two numbers that multiply to \(8 \times (-9) = -72\) and add to \(6\). Use these to split the middle term and factor by grouping.
Factor the denominator \(16m^{2} - 9\). Recognize this as a difference of squares, which factors as \(a^{2} - b^{2} = (a - b)(a + b)\).
After factoring numerator and denominator, write the expression as a product of factors over a product of factors.
Cancel out any common factors that appear in both numerator and denominator to write the expression in lowest terms.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of simpler binomials or polynomials. For example, to simplify rational expressions, you factor both numerator and denominator to identify common factors. Recognizing patterns like the difference of squares or trinomial factoring is essential.
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Difference of Squares
The difference of squares is a special factoring pattern where an expression of the form a² - b² factors into (a - b)(a + b). This is useful for simplifying denominators or numerators that fit this pattern, allowing cancellation of common factors in rational expressions.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions
Simplifying rational expressions means reducing them to their lowest terms by factoring numerator and denominator and canceling common factors. This process makes expressions easier to work with and understand, and it is crucial for solving equations or performing further operations.
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