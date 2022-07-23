Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. 12 / (x² + 5x + 6)
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Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. 12 / (x² + 5x + 6)
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x² - 1) / (x + 1)
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8x² + 16x) / 4x²
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8k + 16) / (9k + 18)
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (m² - 4m + 4) / (m² + m - 6)
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8m² + 6m - 9) / (16m² - 9)