Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 0 ≤ -5
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:17 minutes
Problem 97
Textbook Question
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -|-3| ≥ -3
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, evaluate the absolute value expression inside the inequality. Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, so \(| -3 | = 3\).
Rewrite the inequality by substituting the absolute value with its evaluated result: \(- | -3 | \geq -3\) becomes \(-3 \geq -3\).
Analyze the inequality \(-3 \geq -3\). This means "-3 is greater than or equal to -3."
Since the two sides are equal, the inequality holds true because the "equal to" part of "greater than or equal to" is satisfied.
Therefore, the statement is true.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value
The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. For example, |−3| equals 3 because −3 is three units away from zero.
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Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
Inequalities compare two expressions using symbols like ≥ (greater than or equal to). Understanding these symbols helps determine if a statement like |−3| ≥ −3 is true by comparing the values correctly.
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Properties of Absolute Value in Inequalities
Since absolute values are always non-negative, they are always greater than or equal to any negative number. This property simplifies inequalities involving absolute values and negative numbers.
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