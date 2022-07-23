Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 7 is greather than -1.
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:20 minutes
Problem 89
Textbook Question
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 0 ≤ -5
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the inequality given: \(0 \leq -5\) means "0 is less than or equal to -5."
Recall the number line order: numbers increase as you move to the right. Zero is to the right of -5, so 0 is greater than -5.
Since 0 is greater than -5, the statement \(0 \leq -5\) is not true.
Therefore, the inequality cannot be simplified further because it is already in its simplest form.
Conclude that the statement \(0 \leq -5\) is false.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Understanding Inequalities
Inequalities compare two values or expressions, indicating if one is less than, greater than, or equal to the other. They can be simplified or manipulated similarly to equations, but special care is needed when multiplying or dividing by negative numbers, as this reverses the inequality sign.
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Evaluating Inequality Statements
To determine if an inequality is true or false, substitute or analyze the values on both sides. For example, checking if 0 ≤ -5 involves comparing zero and negative five directly, understanding their positions on the number line.
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Number Line and Order of Real Numbers
The number line visually represents real numbers in increasing order from left to right. Knowing that zero is greater than any negative number helps quickly assess inequalities like 0 ≤ -5, since zero lies to the right of -5, making the statement false.
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