Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 + 0 is not equal to 0.
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
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- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
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Problem 95
Textbook Question
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 2 • 5 ≥ 4 + 6
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, simplify both sides of the inequality separately. On the left side, multiply 2 by 5 to get \(2 \times 5\).
On the right side, add 4 and 6 to get \$4 + 6$.
Rewrite the inequality with the simplified expressions: \(10 \geq 10\).
Interpret the inequality symbol \(\geq\), which means "greater than or equal to."
Determine if the statement \(10 \geq 10\) is true or false by checking if 10 is greater than or equal to 10.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Order of Operations
The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed, typically remembered by PEMDAS (Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division, Addition and Subtraction). Applying this ensures expressions are simplified correctly before comparing values.
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Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
Inequality symbols like ≥ (greater than or equal to) compare two expressions to determine their relative size. Understanding these symbols helps in interpreting whether a given statement about the relationship between two values is true or false.
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Simplifying Expressions
Simplifying expressions involves performing arithmetic operations to reduce expressions to their simplest form. This step is essential before evaluating inequalities to accurately compare both sides.
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