Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 13 - 3 is less than or equal to 10.
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- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
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- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
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- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
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Problem 93
Textbook Question
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. -6 < 7 + 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, write down the inequality clearly: \(-6 < 7 + 3\).
Simplify the right-hand side by adding the numbers: \$7 + 3 = 10\(, so the inequality becomes \)-6 < 10$.
Interpret the inequality: check if \(-6\) is less than \$10$ on the number line.
Since \(-6\) is indeed less than \$10$, the inequality holds true.
Therefore, the statement \(-6 < 7 + 3\) is true.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
Inequality symbols like <, >, ≤, and ≥ compare two values to show their relative size. The symbol '<' means 'less than,' indicating the value on the left is smaller than the value on the right. Understanding these symbols is essential to interpret and solve inequalities correctly.
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Simplifying Inequalities
Simplifying inequalities involves performing algebraic operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division on both sides to isolate variables or constants. This process helps clarify the inequality and makes it easier to determine its truth value.
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Evaluating the Truth of an Inequality
To determine if an inequality is true or false, substitute or simplify both sides and compare their values. If the relationship holds as stated, the inequality is true; otherwise, it is false. This step is crucial for verifying solutions or statements involving inequalities.
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