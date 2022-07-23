Use an inequality symbol to write each statement. 5 is greater than or equal to 5.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Complex Numbers
1:14 minutes
Problem 89
Textbook Question
Simplify each inequality if needed. Then determine whether the statement is true or false. 7 ≤ 7
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the inequality given: \(7 \leq 7\).
Recall that the symbol \(\leq\) means "less than or equal to," so the statement says "7 is less than or equal to 7."
Since both sides of the inequality are equal, the "equal to" part of the inequality holds true.
Therefore, the inequality \(7 \leq 7\) is true because 7 is indeed equal to 7.
No further simplification is needed as the inequality is already in its simplest form.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning
Inequality symbols like ≤ (less than or equal to) compare two values to show their relative size. The symbol ≤ means the left side is either less than or exactly equal to the right side. Understanding these symbols is essential to interpret and solve inequalities correctly.
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Evaluating Inequalities
To determine if an inequality is true or false, substitute the values and check the relationship. For example, 7 ≤ 7 means 7 is less than or equal to 7, which is true because both sides are equal. This evaluation step confirms the validity of the inequality.
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Evaluate Composite Functions - Values Not on Unit Circle
Simplification of Inequalities
Simplifying inequalities involves reducing expressions to their simplest form without changing their truth value. In this case, the inequality 7 ≤ 7 is already simplified, so no further steps are needed before evaluating its truthfulness.
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