An angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point . What is the measure of the angle in degrees, rounded to the nearest whole number?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
An angle formed by the intersection of two adjacent sides of a polygon is called a(n) angle.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology related to polygons: when two adjacent sides of a polygon meet, they form an angle at their intersection point.
Recall that the angle inside the polygon formed by two adjacent sides is called an \textbf{interior angle}.
Recognize that an \textbf{exterior angle} is formed by one side of the polygon and the extension of an adjacent side outside the polygon.
Note that a \textbf{reflex angle} is an angle greater than 180 degrees but less than 360 degrees, which is not specifically related to the angle formed by adjacent sides of a polygon.
Understand that a \textbf{straight angle} is exactly 180 degrees, which is not the typical angle formed by two adjacent sides of a polygon.
