If angles and are vertical angles and congruent, which of the following statements is true about their measures in standard position?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the terminal side of an angle in standard position?
A
It is the initial side of the angle, always lying along the positive -axis.
B
It is the side of the angle that always lies along the negative -axis.
C
It is the side of the angle that rotates from the initial side to form the angle.
D
It is the side of the angle that remains fixed on the origin.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that an angle in standard position is drawn with its vertex at the origin of the coordinate plane and its initial side along the positive x-axis.
Understand that the initial side of the angle is fixed and does not move; it always lies along the positive x-axis.
The terminal side of the angle is the side that rotates from the initial side to form the angle. This side can lie anywhere depending on the measure of the angle.
Note that the terminal side is not fixed along any particular axis (like the negative y-axis) unless the angle specifically measures 270 degrees or an equivalent angle.
Therefore, the terminal side is best described as the side of the angle that rotates from the initial side to form the angle.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
An angle formed by the intersection of two adjacent sides of a polygon is called a(n) angle.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of angles are coterminal angles in standard position?
Multiple Choice
A wall is ________ to an adjacent wall when they are perpendicular to each other.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following angle measures in degrees are coterminal with in standard position?
Multiple Choice
In standard position, if ray is the initial side and ray is the terminal side, what is the name of the angle formed by these two rays?
