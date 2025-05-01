According to building codes, stairs should be installed at an angle between and which of the following angles in standard position?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of angles are coterminal angles in standard position?
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that coterminal angles are angles in standard position that share the same terminal side. This means their measures differ by a full rotation, which is 360 degrees.
To check if two angles \( \theta_1 \) and \( \theta_2 \) are coterminal, calculate the difference \( |\theta_1 - \theta_2| \) and see if it is a multiple of 360 degrees.
For example, for the pair 30° and 390°, compute the difference: \( |30 - 390| = 360 \) degrees, which is exactly one full rotation, so these angles are coterminal.
For other pairs, such as 45° and 135°, calculate \( |45 - 135| = 90 \) degrees, which is not a multiple of 360, so they are not coterminal.
Apply this method to each pair to determine which pairs are coterminal by checking if their difference is \( 360k \) degrees, where \( k \) is an integer.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
In the context of angles in standard position, the line along which the angle increases from its initial side is called the line of:
Multiple Choice
If angles and are vertical angles and congruent, which of the following statements is true about their measures in standard position?
Multiple Choice
An angle formed by the intersection of two adjacent sides of a polygon is called a(n) angle.
Multiple Choice
A wall is ________ to an adjacent wall when they are perpendicular to each other.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the terminal side of an angle in standard position?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
