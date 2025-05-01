An angle formed by the intersection of two adjacent sides of a polygon is called a(n) angle.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
An angle measuring in standard position is classified as which type of angle?
A
Right angle
B
Reflex angle
C
Acute angle
D
Obtuse angle
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of angle types based on their measures: an acute angle is between 0° and 90°, a right angle is exactly 90°, an obtuse angle is between 90° and 180°, and a reflex angle is between 180° and 360°.
Identify the given angle measure, which is 154°.
Compare 154° with the angle type ranges: since 154° is greater than 90° but less than 180°, it falls within the range of an obtuse angle.
Conclude that the angle measuring 154° is classified as an obtuse angle.
Note that this classification is based on the angle's measure relative to the standard angle categories.
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
8
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of angles are coterminal angles in standard position?
14
views
Multiple Choice
A wall is ________ to an adjacent wall when they are perpendicular to each other.
12
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the terminal side of an angle in standard position?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following angle measures in degrees are coterminal with in standard position?
10
views
Multiple Choice
In standard position, if ray is the initial side and ray is the terminal side, what is the name of the angle formed by these two rays?
12
views
Multiple Choice
An angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle. Estimate the measure of this angle to the nearest one-half radian.
7
views
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations