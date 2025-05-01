If an angle in standard position has a measure of , what is the measure of its supplement?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
If the initial side of an angle in standard position lies along the positive -axis and is rotated clockwise to coincide with the negative -axis, by what angle (in ) has it turned?
A
degrees
B
degrees
C
degrees
D
degrees
1
Understand that the initial side of the angle lies along the positive x-axis, which corresponds to 0 degrees in standard position.
Recognize that rotating clockwise means the angle measure will be negative if measured in the usual positive (counterclockwise) direction, but the problem asks for the positive equivalent angle measure.
Identify the final position of the terminal side of the angle, which is along the negative y-axis. In standard position, the negative y-axis corresponds to 270 degrees when measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
Since the rotation is clockwise, the angle can be thought of as a negative rotation of 90 degrees, but to express it as a positive angle between 0 and 360 degrees, add 360 degrees to -90 degrees, resulting in 270 degrees.
Conclude that the angle turned clockwise from the positive x-axis to the negative y-axis is 270 degrees.
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following angles in standard position corresponds to a point on the negative -axis?
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point , what is its measure in degrees?
Multiple Choice
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side pointing directly downward along the negative -axis, what is its measure in degrees?
Multiple Choice
Line is tangent to circle at point . If the measure of angle is , what is the measure of the angle between the tangent and the radius at point ?
