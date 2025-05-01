If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point , what is its measure in degrees?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Consider the equation . If is an angle in Quadrant IV, what is the value of ?
If the initial side of an angle in standard position lies along the positive -axis and is rotated clockwise to coincide with the negative -axis, by what angle (in ) has it turned?
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side pointing directly downward along the negative -axis, what is its measure in degrees?
Line is tangent to circle at point . If the measure of angle is , what is the measure of the angle between the tangent and the radius at point ?
Given the polar coordinate , which of the following points in rectangular coordinates represents the same location?
