If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Line is tangent to circle at point . If the measure of angle is , what is the measure of the angle between the tangent and the radius at point ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the fundamental property of a tangent line to a circle: the tangent line at a point on the circle is perpendicular to the radius drawn to that point.
This means the angle between the tangent line and the radius at the point of tangency is always 90 degrees.
Given that line ef is tangent to circle g at point a, the radius ga meets the tangent ef at point a.
Therefore, the angle between the tangent line ef and the radius ga at point a is a right angle, which measures 90 degrees.
The given angle e a g measuring 95 degrees is an external angle and does not affect the perpendicularity between the tangent and radius at point a.
