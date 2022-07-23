Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. These identities, such as the Pythagorean identity, angle sum and difference identities, and co-function identities, are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Understanding these identities allows students to manipulate and relate different trigonometric functions effectively. Recommended video: 5:32 5:32 Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Sine Function The sine function is one of the primary trigonometric functions, defined as the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is periodic with a range of [-1, 1] and is commonly used in various applications, including wave motion and oscillations. Knowing the values of sine for common angles (like 30°, 45°, and 60°) helps in evaluating expressions involving sine for other angles. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function