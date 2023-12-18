Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and co-function identities, which relate the values of trigonometric functions at complementary angles. Recommended video: 5:32 5:32 Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Co-function Identity Co-function identities state that the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement. Specifically, sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This identity is useful for transforming expressions involving sine into cosine and vice versa, allowing for easier comparison and simplification of trigonometric expressions. Recommended video: 6:25 6:25 Pythagorean Identities