Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.20a
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
-sin 35°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and co-function identities, which relate the values of trigonometric functions at complementary angles.
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Co-function Identity
Co-function identities state that the sine of an angle is equal to the cosine of its complement. Specifically, sin(θ) = cos(90° - θ). This identity is useful for transforming expressions involving sine into cosine and vice versa, allowing for easier comparison and simplification of trigonometric expressions.
Pythagorean Identities
Angle Measurement
Angle measurement in trigonometry can be expressed in degrees or radians. Understanding how to convert between these two systems is crucial for solving problems involving trigonometric functions. For example, 35° can be converted to radians, which may be necessary when using certain identities or when working with calculators that are set to radian mode.
Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
