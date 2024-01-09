Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.18b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
(tan x + cot x)²
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Tangent and Cotangent Functions
The tangent function, denoted as tan(x), is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle, while the cotangent function, cot(x), is the reciprocal of tangent, or the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side. Understanding these functions is crucial for manipulating expressions involving them, as they often appear in trigonometric identities and equations.
Algebraic Expansion
Algebraic expansion involves applying the distributive property to multiply expressions, such as (a + b)² = a² + 2ab + b². In the context of the given expression, expanding (tan x + cot x)² will allow us to simplify the result and combine like terms, which is essential for further simplification.
Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions
Simplification of trigonometric expressions involves rewriting them in a more manageable form, often eliminating quotients or combining terms. This process may include using trigonometric identities, such as the Pythagorean identity or reciprocal identities, to express the result in a simpler or more standard form, which is necessary for the final answer.
