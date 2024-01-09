Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent and Cotangent Functions The tangent function, denoted as tan(x), is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle, while the cotangent function, cot(x), is the reciprocal of tangent, or the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side. Understanding these functions is crucial for manipulating expressions involving them, as they often appear in trigonometric identities and equations. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Cotangent Graph

Algebraic Expansion Algebraic expansion involves applying the distributive property to multiply expressions, such as (a + b)² = a² + 2ab + b². In the context of the given expression, expanding (tan x + cot x)² will allow us to simplify the result and combine like terms, which is essential for further simplification. Recommended video: 04:12 04:12 Algebraic Operations on Vectors