Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
7:57 minutes
Problem 44
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 3θ
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for interpreting polar graphs.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Polar Equations
Polar equations express relationships between the radius 'r' and the angle 'θ'. The equation 'r = cos 3θ' indicates that the radius varies with the angle, leading to specific shapes in the polar graph. Recognizing the form of these equations helps in predicting the type of graph produced, such as roses or spirals.
Recommended video:
Graphing Polar Equations
Graphing polar equations involves plotting points based on the values of 'r' for various angles 'θ'. For 'r = cos 3θ', the graph will exhibit a rose pattern with three petals, as the coefficient of 'θ' determines the number of petals. Understanding how to sketch these graphs requires familiarity with the periodic nature of trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Common Polar Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice