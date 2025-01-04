Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for graphing polar equations. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Polar Equations Polar equations express relationships between the radius 'r' and the angle 'θ'. The given equation, r = 2 + 2 cos θ, is a type of polar equation that can describe various shapes, such as circles or limaçons. Analyzing the form of the equation helps in identifying the type of graph it represents. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Introduction to Common Polar Equations