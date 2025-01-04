Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
6:32 minutes
Problem 47
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.
r = 2 + 2 cos θ
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for graphing polar equations.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Polar Equations
Polar equations express relationships between the radius 'r' and the angle 'θ'. The given equation, r = 2 + 2 cos θ, is a type of polar equation that can describe various shapes, such as circles or limaçons. Analyzing the form of the equation helps in identifying the type of graph it represents.
Recommended video:
Graphing Polar Equations
Graphing polar equations involves plotting points based on the values of 'r' for different angles 'θ'. This process often requires evaluating the equation at various angles to see how 'r' changes, which helps in visualizing the graph. Identifying key features, such as symmetry and intercepts, is crucial for accurately representing the polar graph.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Introduction to Common Polar Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice