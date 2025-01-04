Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for analyzing polar graphs. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Graphing Polar Equations Graphing polar equations involves plotting points based on their polar coordinates. The equation given, r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ), can be analyzed by substituting various values of θ to find corresponding r values. This process helps visualize the shape and characteristics of the graph, which can include circles, spirals, or more complex shapes. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Introduction to Common Polar Equations