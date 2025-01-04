Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
Problem 46
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the pole) and an angle from a reference direction. In polar equations, 'r' denotes the radius (distance from the origin), and 'θ' represents the angle. Understanding how to convert between polar and Cartesian coordinates is essential for analyzing polar graphs.
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Graphing Polar Equations
Graphing polar equations involves plotting points based on their polar coordinates. The equation given, r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ), can be analyzed by substituting various values of θ to find corresponding r values. This process helps visualize the shape and characteristics of the graph, which can include circles, spirals, or more complex shapes.
3:47
Introduction to Common Polar Equations
Symmetry in Polar Graphs
Symmetry is a key feature in polar graphs that can simplify analysis. A polar graph may exhibit symmetry about the polar axis, the line θ = π/2, or the origin. Recognizing these symmetries can help in predicting the shape of the graph and matching it with given options, as certain equations will inherently produce symmetric graphs.
3:19
Cardioids
