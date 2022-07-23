Recall the half-angle identity for cosine: \[ \cos \left( \frac{\theta}{2} \right) = \pm \sqrt{ \frac{1 + \cos \theta}{2} } \] Since we want \( \cos 195° \), we can rewrite it as \( \cos (2 \times 97.5°) \) and then use the double-angle formula or use the half-angle identity by setting \( \theta = 390° \) (which is \( 2 \times 195° \)) and then find \( \cos 195° = \cos \left( \frac{\theta}{2} \right) \). But this might be complicated, so instead, let's use the half-angle identity by expressing 195° as \( 180° + 15° \) and then use the cosine addition formula or the half-angle identity for 15°.