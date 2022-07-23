Concept Check Does there exist an angle θ with the function values cos θ = ⅔ and sin θ = ¾?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Use a half-angle identity to find each exact value.
cos 195°
Key Concepts
Half-Angle Identities
Reference Angles and Quadrants
Exact Values of Cosine for Common Angles
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
sec x/csc x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
The half-angle identity
tan A/2 = ± √[(1 - cosA)/(1 + cos A)]
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √(3 - 2√2), and the half-angle identity
tan A/2 = sin A/(1 + cos A)
can be used to find tan 22.5° = √2 - 1. Show that these answers are the same, without using a calculator. (Hint: If a > 0 and b > 0 and a² = b², then a = b.)
Use the given information to find each of the following.
sin x/2 , given cos x = - 5/8, with π/2 < x < π