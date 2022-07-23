Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 1/5, θ in quadrant I
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = 1/5, θ in quadrant I
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
csc θ = -5/2, θ in quadrant III
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
sin θ = -4/5, cos θ < 0
Find the remaining five trigonometric functions of θ.
cos θ = -1/4, sin θ > 0
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
-tan x cos x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
sec x/csc x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x
For each expression in Column I, choose the expression from Column II that completes an identity. One or both expressions may need to be rewritten.
cos² x
II
A. sin ^2 x/cos ^2 x
B.1/(sec ^2 x)
C. sin (-x)
D. csc ^2 x-cot ^2 x + sin ^2 x
E. tan x