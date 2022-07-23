CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set containing no elements is the _______, symbolized _______.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
2:18 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook Question
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {a|a is an even integer greater than 8}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the set notation: The set is defined as {a | a is an even integer greater than 8}, which means it includes all even integers that are strictly greater than 8.
Recall that even integers are integers divisible by 2, such as ..., 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, ...
Identify the smallest even integer greater than 8, which is 10.
List the elements starting from 10 and continuing with even integers: 10, 12, 14, 16, and so on.
Since the set is not bounded above, it contains all even integers greater than 8, so the list continues indefinitely.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Set-builder Notation
Set-builder notation describes a set by specifying a property that its members must satisfy. It typically uses a variable and a condition, such as {a | condition on a}, meaning the set of all elements a that meet the given condition.
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i & j Notation
Even Integers
Even integers are whole numbers divisible by 2 without a remainder. Examples include ..., -4, -2, 0, 2, 4, 6, 8, etc. Recognizing even integers helps identify which numbers satisfy the condition in the set.
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Even and Odd Identities
Inequalities and Number Sets
Inequalities like 'greater than 8' restrict the range of numbers considered. Understanding how to apply inequalities to integers allows listing all elements that meet both the parity and size conditions in the set.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers
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