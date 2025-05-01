Given two unit vectors and on the unit circle, what is the angle between them if = and = ? Express your answer using one significant figure.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
For which values of is the expression defined on the unit circle?
A
For all such that
B
For all such that and
C
For all such that
D
For all real values of
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression: \(\sec^{2}(\theta) \cdot \cos(2\theta)\). We want to find for which values of \(\theta\) this expression is defined on the unit circle.
Recall that \(\sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)}\). Therefore, \(\sec^{2}(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos^{2}(\theta)}\). This means the expression is undefined wherever \(\cos(\theta) = 0\) because division by zero is undefined.
Next, consider the factor \(\cos(2\theta)\). Since cosine is defined for all real numbers, \(\cos(2\theta)\) itself does not cause any undefined values. However, if \(\cos(2\theta) = 0\), the product will be zero, which is defined, so no restriction arises here.
Summarize the domain restrictions: The expression is undefined when \(\cos(\theta) = 0\). Therefore, the expression is defined for all \(\theta\) such that \(\cos(\theta) \neq 0\).
Conclude that the expression is defined for all \(\theta\) on the unit circle except where \(\cos(\theta) = 0\), which corresponds to \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), where \(k\) is any integer.
