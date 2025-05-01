Given the function , what are its amplitude and period?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Multiple Choice
Given the parametric equation , where does the helix lie?
A
On the surface of a sphere of radius centered at the origin
B
On the surface of a cylinder of radius centered along the z-axis
C
On the surface of a cone with vertex at the origin
D
On the -plane
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parametric equations given: \(r(t) = (\cos(t), \sin(t), t)\), where the components correspond to \(x = \cos(t)\), \(y = \sin(t)\), and \(z = t\).
Focus on the \(x\) and \(y\) components to understand the projection of the curve onto the \(xy\)-plane. Notice that \(x = \cos(t)\) and \(y = \sin(t)\) satisfy the equation \(x^2 + y^2 = \cos^2(t) + \sin^2(t)\).
Recall the Pythagorean identity \(\cos^2(t) + \sin^2(t) = 1\), which means that for all values of \(t\), the point \((x, y)\) lies on the circle of radius 1 centered at the origin in the \(xy\)-plane.
Since \(z = t\) varies independently and can take any real value, the curve extends infinitely along the \(z\)-axis while maintaining a constant radius of 1 in the \(xy\)-plane.
Conclude that the helix lies on the surface of a cylinder of radius 1 centered along the \(z\)-axis, because the distance from the \(z\)-axis (given by \(\sqrt{x^2 + y^2}\)) is always 1.
