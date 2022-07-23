Identify the phase shift (horizontal shift) from the expression inside the sine function. The function is \(\sin \left[ 2 \left( x + \frac{\pi}{4} \right) \right]\), which can be rewritten as \(\sin \left[ 2x + \frac{\pi}{2} \right]\). To express in the form \(\sin(B(x - C))\), factor out \(B\): \(\sin \left[ 2 \left( x - \left(-\frac{\pi}{4} \right) \right) \right]\). So the phase shift is \(-\frac{\pi}{4}\), meaning the graph shifts left by \(\frac{\pi}{4}\).