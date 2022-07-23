Textbook Question
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
1181
views
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
Determine the simplest form of an equation for each graph. Choose b > 0, and include no phase shifts.
<IMAGE>
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -3 + 2 sin x
Graph each function over a two-period interval. See Example 4.
y = -1 - 2 cos 5x