If an angle in standard position measures , what is the measure of its minor arc on the unit circle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with center and points , , and on the circumference such that angle is , what is the measure of arc in degrees?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements: O is the center of the circle, and Q, S, R are points on the circumference. The angle \( \angle QOR \) at the center is given as 60°.
Recall the key property of circles: The measure of a central angle (an angle with its vertex at the center of the circle) is equal to the measure of the arc it intercepts.
Since \( \angle QOR = 60^\circ \), the arc \( QR \) intercepted by this angle also measures 60°.
Note that the problem asks for the measure of arc \( QSR \). Since S lies on the circumference between Q and R, arc \( QSR \) is the same as arc \( QR \) if S is on the minor arc, or it could be the major arc if S is on the opposite side.
Determine whether arc \( QSR \) refers to the minor or major arc. If it is the minor arc, its measure equals the central angle, which is 60°. If it is the major arc, subtract 60° from 360° to find its measure.
