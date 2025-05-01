Which statement best defines an angle in standard position?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the first quadrant, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Verified step by step guidance
Identify the coordinates of the point through which the terminal side of angle \(c\) passes. Here, the point is \((1, 1)\), which lies in the first quadrant.
Recall that the tangent of an angle \(c\) in standard position is given by the ratio of the \(y\)-coordinate to the \(x\)-coordinate of the point on its terminal side: \(\tan(c) = \frac{y}{x}\).
Calculate \(\tan(c)\) using the given point: \(\tan(c) = \frac{1}{1} = 1\).
Use the inverse tangent function to find the measure of angle \(c\): \(c = \tan^{-1}(1)\).
Recognize that \(\tan^{-1}(1)\) corresponds to an angle of \$45^\circ\( in the first quadrant, so the measure of angle \)c\( is \)45^\circ$.
Given a circle with center and points , , and on the circumference such that angle is , what is the measure of arc in degrees?
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Angles and are supplementary. If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle ?
In the context of angles in standard position, if point C is at , point O is at , and point A is at , what is the measure of angle COA in degrees?
In the context of angles in standard position, which of the following pairs of angles are considered vertical angles?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
