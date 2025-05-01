If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle corresponding to a rotation of , what is the measure of the angle in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
1
Identify that the point (0, 1) lies on the unit circle, which means its coordinates satisfy the equation \(x^2 + y^2 = 1\).
Recall that the angle \(t\) in standard position has its terminal side passing through this point, so the coordinates correspond to \((\cos t, \sin t)\).
Since the point is (0, 1), set \(\cos t = 0\) and \(\sin t = 1\).
Determine the angle \(t\) whose cosine is 0 and sine is 1. This corresponds to the angle where the terminal side points straight up on the unit circle.
Convert this angle from radians to degrees if necessary, knowing that the angle with \(\sin t = 1\) and \(\cos t = 0\) is \$90^\circ$.
A regular decagon has all its interior angles equal. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular decagon? Choose the correct answer.
Given a circle with center and points , , and on the circumference such that angle is , what is the measure of arc in degrees?
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the first quadrant, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Angles and are supplementary. If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle ?
