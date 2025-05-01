A regular decagon has all its interior angles equal. What is the measure of each interior angle of a regular decagon? Choose the correct answer.
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In a regular pentagon, what is the measure in degrees of each interior angle?
Given a circle with center and points , , and on the circumference such that angle is , what is the measure of arc in degrees?
Given that angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point in the first quadrant, what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Angles and are supplementary. If angle has a measure of , what is the measure of angle ?
In the context of angles in standard position, if point C is at , point O is at , and point A is at , what is the measure of angle COA in degrees?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
