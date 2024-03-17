4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions
Problem 4.61
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Consider the following function from Example 5. Work these exercises in order.
y = -2 - cot (x - π/4)
Use the fact that the period of this function is π to find the next positive x-intercept. Round to the nearest hundredth.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
27
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 19 videos