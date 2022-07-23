Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 9x - sin 3x
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
cos 2x + cos x = 0
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
2 sin θ = 2 cos 2θ
Solve each equation (x in radians and θ in degrees) for all exact solutions where appropriate. Round approximate answers in radians to four decimal places and approximate answers in degrees to the nearest tenth. Write answers using the least possible nonnegative angle measures.
1 - sin x = cos 2x