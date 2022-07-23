Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
5 cos 3x cos 2x
Write each expression as a sum or difference of trigonometric functions. See Example 7.
8 sin 7x sin 9x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
cos 5x + cos 8x
Write each expression as a product of trigonometric functions. See Example 8.
sin 102° - sin 95°
Verify that each equation is an identity.
cos x = (1 - tan² (x/2))/(1 + tan² (x/2))
Solve each equation over the interval [0°, 360°). Write solutions as exact values or to the nearest tenth of a degree, as appropriate.
sin 2θ = cos 2θ +1
Solve each equation in x over the interval [0, 2π) and each equation in θ over the interval [0°, 360°). Give exact solutions.
sin x = sin 2x