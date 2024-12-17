Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding this relationship is crucial for evaluating secant values, especially for common angles like 45°, where the cosine value is known. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Special Right Triangles Special right triangles, particularly the 45°-45°-90° triangle, have specific side ratios that simplify trigonometric calculations. In a 45°-45°-90° triangle, the legs are equal, and the hypotenuse is √2 times the length of each leg. This property allows for quick evaluation of trigonometric functions at these angles. Recommended video: 4:34 4:34 45-45-90 Triangles