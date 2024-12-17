Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Special Right Triangles
2:41 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
sec 45°
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Secant Function
The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). Understanding this relationship is crucial for evaluating secant values, especially for common angles like 45°, where the cosine value is known.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Special Right Triangles
Special right triangles, particularly the 45°-45°-90° triangle, have specific side ratios that simplify trigonometric calculations. In a 45°-45°-90° triangle, the legs are equal, and the hypotenuse is √2 times the length of each leg. This property allows for quick evaluation of trigonometric functions at these angles.
Recommended video:
4:34
45-45-90 Triangles
Rationalizing the Denominator
Rationalizing the denominator is a technique used to eliminate square roots from the denominator of a fraction. This is done by multiplying the numerator and denominator by a suitable value that will result in a rational number in the denominator. This concept is important when expressing trigonometric values in a standard form.
Recommended video:
2:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Watch next
Master 45-45-90 Triangles with a bite sized video explanation from Nick KanekoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice