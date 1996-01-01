In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot(cot⁻¹ 9π)