Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Understand and Use the Inverse Sine Function
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot(cot⁻¹ 9π)
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. sec(sec⁻¹ 7π)
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot⁻¹ (cot 3π/4)
Understand and Use the Inverse Cosine Function
Understand and Use the Inverse Tangent Function
Use a Calculator to Evaluate Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Find Exact Values of Composite Functions with Inverse Trigonometric Functions
